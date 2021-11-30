Advertisement

Wisconsin exceeds 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits highest case count of 2021

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials report more than 9,000 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services notes 41 people have died Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state up to 9,019.

The seven-day rolling average continues to fluctuate each day, hitting 14 on Tuesday.

Wisconsin crossed 8,000 deaths on Sept. 15, meaning it took about two and a half months for the state to accumulate another 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

It took the state more than double that amount of time to go from 7,000 to 8,000 total deaths.

DHS also confirmed the most COVID-19 cases in a single day of 2021 Tuesday. With 4,917 new cases, there have now been 875,393 since the start of the pandemic.

You would have to go back to Dec. 4, 2020, to find a higher daily COVID-19 case count, at 4,945 cases.

While Tuesday’s cases are the highest of 2021, it’s still more than 2,900 cases fewer than the peak number of new cases on Nov. 17, 2020 at 7,870.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average has continued to rise since Nov. 26, hitting 2,722 Tuesday. It dropped below 3,000 on Thanksgiving when fewer tests were reported and fewer than 1,000 cases were confirmed.

One million COVID-19 boosters administered

Wisconsin exceeded one million COVID-19 boosters administered Tuesday, marking a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

DHS reports Pfizer is the most popular booster brand, with 594,826 shots administered since mid-August. There have been 405,722 Moderna boosters and 11,120 Johnson & Johnson boosters given out, as well.

On Tuesday, DHS notes 58.9% of people have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 56.1% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 3,704 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now recommended for everyone 18 and older after the...
Wisconsin health officials back COVID-19 boosters for all adults
Every year more than 400 people in the U.S. die from CO poisoning not linked to fires and more...
HSHS hospitals offer tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Waukesha parade suspect’s attorney quits, cites ties to victims