Wisconsin health officials back COVID-19 boosters for all adults

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now recommended for everyone 18 and older after the...
Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now recommended for everyone 18 and older after the CDC signed off on the booster eligibility expansion late last week.(Live 5 News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials are backing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that all adults get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible, amid a concern for a new variant strain.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake noted everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster either six months after their first Pfizer or Moderna series, or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Timberlake noted the Omicron variant has been identified in 19 countries already and has shown increased transmissibility compared to other variant strains.

“As we continue to monitor the situation and learn more about the Omicron variant, we urge all Wisconsinites to take a layered approach to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Timberlake said. “People should continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, stay home if you’re sick, maintain good hand hygiene, and get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms.”

To find a vaccine provider, Timberlake urges people to go on the federal vaccine-finding website or call 877-947-2211.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi urged DHS and the CDC’s calls for residents to get the COVID-19 booster, saying residents should get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” He stated that Wisconsin had the fourth highest per capita rate of COVID-19 among the 50 states.

“With COVID boosters now approved for adults and numbers of cases on the rise, I’m asking everyone to please schedule your third shot today and please don’t delay,” Parisi said. “Our health care workers are bracing for another difficult winter after a relentless 20 months of COVID response. Keeping up with our boosters as they emerge, wearing masks, and minimizing risks are steps we can all take to ease the long-term burdens this virus is placing on all of us.”

Those looking to schedule a booster shot appointment in Dane County can make one through the Department of Public Health Madison & Dane County website or contact their doctor’s office or pharmacy.

