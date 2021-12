EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Allie Hillestad for the Sunshine Award. Allie is a special education teacher at Delong Middle School and she is an awesome and kind person. She cares for her students and she goes over and beyond for them so that they will have a successful 8th-grade year. She takes the time to help with anything they need.

Ryan Karls

