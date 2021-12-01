Advertisement

Ascension Wisconsin locations acquired by Aspirus Health officially renamed

Aspirus Health
Aspirus Health(Aspirus Health)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other facilities that recently joined Aspirus Health from Ascension Wisconsin officially adopt their new names on Dec. 1.

Patients currently being seen at Ascension Medical Group in Merrill (3430 E. Main St.) will now be seen at Aspirus Merrill Clinic (3333 E. Main St.) beginning Dec. 1. All current providers at AMG – Merrill will be seeing their patients at Aspirus Merrill Clinic; patients do not need to do anything further. Merrill patients’ level of care is also expanding, as they will now have access to an onsite lab as well as mammography. Anyone with questions may call 715-539-5600

Updated signs reflecting the new names are currently being installed. The acquisition was announced in August.

