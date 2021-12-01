Advertisement

ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in the deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse said he was taking online classes from ASU. The university says he is not a current student.

Despite his status, student groups want Rittenhouse to be prevented from enrolling online or in person.

