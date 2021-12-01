Advertisement

Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI

On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 54 at I-94, near Black River Falls.(Jackson County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is suspected of operating while intoxicated-7th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 55-year-old Lawrence Waube was subsequently arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for suspected operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 54 at I-94, near Black River Falls.

The driver was identified as Waube.

Troopers conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Waube. Waube was later released to the custody of the Jackson County Jail.

