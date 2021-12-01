Advertisement

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital One said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that will get rid of all overdraft fees.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year.

It is one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice. The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so.

Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of the company’s effort to bring simplicity and humanity back to banking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Deer harvest totals were 8.9% lower than the five-year average from 2016 to 2020 and 7.9% lower...
Harvest down from past years during Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’