The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is back for its 2nd year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of Dec., you can get into the holiday spirit by driving past homes and businesses decorated for the holidays.

According to the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, to participate in the Parade of Lights, view the list of participating homes and businesses on their website. You can also view the homes on an interactive map.

New for 2021, you can also now download a printable list of the participants.

Tickets for the 2022 Parade of Homes will be on sale in May 2022.

Pricing:

$8 before the event

$10 after the event begins

Where you can purchase tickets:

Online

Royal Credit Union Locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls & Menomonie

Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association office

At the 1st home you visit

