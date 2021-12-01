Advertisement

The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is back for its 2nd year

New for 2021, you can also now download a printable list of the participants.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of Dec., you can get into the holiday spirit by driving past homes and businesses decorated for the holidays.

According to the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, to participate in the Parade of Lights, view the list of participating homes and businesses on their website. You can also view the homes on an interactive map.

Tickets for the 2022 Parade of Homes will be on sale in May 2022.

Pricing:

  • $8 before the event
  • $10 after the event begins

Where you can purchase tickets:

  • Online
  • Royal Credit Union Locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls & Menomonie
  • Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association office
  • At the 1st home you visit

