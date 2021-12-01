“Christmas: Sinatra Style”
Singer Michael Andrew and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles I and II
This holiday concert features 2-year New York City Rockefeller Center Rainbow Room Headliner vocalist Michael Andrew backed by UW-Eau Claire Grammy nominated Jazz Ensembles I and II.
Andrew has made many solo appearances with Symphony Orchestras across the country including most recently our “Sinatra Style” concert with the Philadelphia Pops Orchestra, and as a movie composer, most recently writing 11 songs for the Amazon Prime movie “Being the Ricardos”.
The show is Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence
