EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 21st annual Fall Creek Community Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 9 AM to 2 PM in the Fall Creek Firehouse, located on Highway 12 at the east end of the village. The Fair is coordinated by the ladies of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and by the Fall Creek area Fire District; but many churches, community organizations, and individuals also bring items to the event for sale.

Morning coffee and sweets will be available starting at 9 AM, and lunch will be served starting at 10:30 AM.

At the many vendor tables, you’ll find delicious homemade cookies and breads, including ethnic Christmas bakings such as lefse, sandbakkels, and krumkake. There will be jewelry, hand-made soaps, hand knit and embroidered items, kitchen supplies, locally produced honey, hand-crafted wooden items, Christmas decorations, and much more.

Santa will also make an appearance and, weather permitting, there will be horse-drawn wagon rides.

