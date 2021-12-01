Advertisement

Flu risk increases for college students

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday season comes with heightened risk for college students.

Increased influenza activity and large outbreaks are already being reported among students in Wisconsin.

The DHS recommends anyone six months or older get vaccinated for the flu.

Kate Maguire, Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Marshfield Clinic, says the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself against the virus.

“These increasing flu cases in our universities here in the Midwest, they’re the kind of the beginning of the flu season, which means activity is still very low, but there are some regional outbreaks. This is such a great time and opportunity to get your flu shot,” Maguire said.

Students should be cautious when traveling between universities and out of state.

People showing respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or the flu should avoid or delay travel.

