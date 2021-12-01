Advertisement

GOP candidate wants to empower Secretary of State’s office in elections

WEC Nov. election update
WEC Nov. election update(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker says she’s running to be Wisconsin’s next secretary of state, saying she wants to turn the mostly powerless office into a check on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck’s announcement Wednesday is the Republicans’ latest effort to weaken the agency that oversees the state’s elections.

The 81-year-old Democratic incumbent, Doug La Follette, has held the office since 1978 but said Wednesday that he was “still thinking about” whether to run again.

The secretary of state has not been in charge of running elections in Wisconsin since 1974. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Deer harvest totals were 8.9% lower than the five-year average from 2016 to 2020 and 7.9% lower...
Harvest down from past years during Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director
Beverly Wickstrom, who announced her candidacy for Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 6...
Wickstrom announces judicial candidacy for Branch 6 in Eau Claire County
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the redistricting maps passed by the Republican-led state legislature,...
Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps
WI state Rep. David Bowen
Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor