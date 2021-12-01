Advertisement

Kemps donates nearly 100,000 milk packages to Wisconsin food banks

Kemps is distributing thousands of "The Giving Cow" milk packages to Wisconsin food pantries and anti-hunger programs. The milk, pasteurized at ultra-high temperatures, has a shelf life of 12 months.(Kemps)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WBAY) - Kemps is teaming up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Festival Foods to donate nearly 100,000 packages of milk to fight hunger in Wisconsin.

Kemps says 30,720 single-serve, 8-ounce (half-pint) packs will be donated to food pantries and shelters in an area covering Green Bay and Appleton.

The milk is pasteurized at ultra-high temperatures, giving it a shelf life up to 12 months. This allows the milk to be distributed to facilities and programs without cold storage, such as small food pantries and kids’ backpack programs.

Kemps’s “Giving Cow” program started two years ago. The containers are specially designed to look like a cow and aren’t sold in stores.

Kemps says almost a half-million people in Wisconsin face food insecurity and hunger every day, including an estimated 171,460 children.

Milk packages will also be donated to Feeding America’s network in Milwaukee and Madison for distribution to hunger relief efforts in those parts of the state.

