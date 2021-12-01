Light up the City holiday light display competition comes to Stanley

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -A friendly neighborhood rivalry is letting Stanley residents and businesses show off their holiday spirit. The Light up the City display competition hosted by the Stanley Community Association is kicking off this winter for the very first time.

SCA joins Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday live to talk about the brand new light fight and Snowman Shuffle happening in Stanley.

The registration deadline is Dec. 3, then voting will taking place Dec. 18-20.

To enter your home or business, see here!

