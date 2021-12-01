Advertisement

Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it throughout Wisconsin and Michigan.

Law enforcement received information in August of 2020 that Larry Cole, 41, was a large-scale methamphetamine trafficker in both states, according to the Western District Court of Wisconsin.

Police stopped Cole’s car on Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock County. They found three pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm inside. Cole told officers that both items belonged to him, officials stated.

Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Cole would be sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Cole pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, the Wisconsin Department of Justice noted.

The investigation into the charge against Cole was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rock and Florence County Sheriffs’ Offices, Illinois State Police Multi-County Enforcement Group, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Michigan K.I.N.D. Drug Unit.

