New virtual exhibit shows public health crises’ impact on rural Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new virtual exhibit is looking how the COVID-19 pandemic compares to past public health crises.

Created by UW-Eau Claire Associate Professor of History Cheryl Jimenez Frei and her students, “The individual, the collective and the crisis: Public health in rural Wisconsin,” examines the impact of past pandemics and other health crises on rural communities.

“As we are continuing to navigate the public health crisis that we are living through right now with COVID-19 is get some perspective by looking back at previous crises and how we have navigated those in the past,” Jimenez Frei said. “So to better understand our present but other ways to move towards the future.”

In addition to looking at the 1918 flu pandemic, the exhibit studies polio, the 1980s farm crisis, the opioid epidemic and more.

It also looks at how people have gone from looking at the collective during extraordinary times to thinking of themselves individually.

“The exhibit reveals that throughout the 20th century there’s a cultural and political shift from collective public health to individual and that that in fact has been very detrimental to rural communities in Wisconsin,” Jimenez Frei said.

She added that shift has made things more challenging as everyone battles the current pandemic.

“Poverty, racism, lack of access to health care, all of those things has become worse because of a turn away from the collective and more towards the individual,” Jimenez Frei said.

She said thing like the rise in misinformation and a general erosion in trust of government institutions, like public health agencies, has contributed to society’s move away from the collective.

The exhibit is free to view.

