Advertisement

New virtual exhibit shows public health crises’ impact on rural Wisconsin

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new virtual exhibit is looking how the COVID-19 pandemic compares to past public health crises.

Created by UW-Eau Claire Associate Professor of History Cheryl Jimenez Frei and her students, “The individual, the collective and the crisis: Public health in rural Wisconsin,” examines the impact of past pandemics and other health crises on rural communities.

“As we are continuing to navigate the public health crisis that we are living through right now with COVID-19 is get some perspective by looking back at previous crises and how we have navigated those in the past,” Jimenez Frei said. “So to better understand our present but other ways to move towards the future.”

In addition to looking at the 1918 flu pandemic, the exhibit studies polio, the 1980s farm crisis, the opioid epidemic and more.

It also looks at how people have gone from looking at the collective during extraordinary times to thinking of themselves individually.

“The exhibit reveals that throughout the 20th century there’s a cultural and political shift from collective public health to individual and that that in fact has been very detrimental to rural communities in Wisconsin,” Jimenez Frei said.

She added that shift has made things more challenging as everyone battles the current pandemic.

“Poverty, racism, lack of access to health care, all of those things has become worse because of a turn away from the collective and more towards the individual,” Jimenez Frei said.

She said thing like the rise in misinformation and a general erosion in trust of government institutions, like public health agencies, has contributed to society’s move away from the collective.

The exhibit is free to view.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Deer harvest totals were 8.9% lower than the five-year average from 2016 to 2020 and 7.9% lower...
Harvest down from past years during Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Rotary Lights
27th Year of Rotary Lights in La Crosse
Virtual Exhibit
Virtual Exhibit Looks at Health Crises Through the Years
Mayo Clinic vaccination protest
Mayo Clinic vaccination deadline approaching, some workers still opposed
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Critical Conditions: Juneau Co. listed with highest COVID-19 activity level in Wisconsin
WAFER Food Pantry
WAFER mobile food pantry damaged