Police: ‘No credible threat’ towards Tomah High School in social media post

A social media post with a threatening caption was shared earlier this week in Tomah.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Police are concluding that a threat towards Tomah High School on social media is not credible.

In a post Wednesday morning on Facebook, the Tomah Police Department said a concerning social media post on Nov. 30, which contained a photo of a student with a threatening caption, contained “no credible threat” towards students or staff.

Police added that the post being circulated was not created by the individual depicted in the post, saying it was a screenshot taken by a student with the caption added afterwards. Several students involved in the post were investigated and admitted to their involvement with making the post.

Tomah Area School District Administrator Mike Hanson wrote in a letter to the community Wednesday that the school and police have learned that there is no active threat and that the district will continue to investigate the incident. The letter also explained the district’s protocol for threat-related incidents and the involvement of law enforcement, and also included the statement from the Tomah Police Department. None of the students involved were named by the school or by the police.

