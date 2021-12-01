SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re an Amazon holiday shopper, you could be a target of imposters posing as company employees. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says Amazon impostors know the level of trust consumers have in the Amazon brand and scammers are using that to their advantage.

“Not only is Amazon one of the most highly shopped retailers out there but they’re also one of the most impostered brands out there by scammers,” said Tiffany B. Schultz, regional director for Wisconsin’s BBB.

The robo-scam call tends to start with someone saying there is suspicious activity on your Amazon account and ends with the scammer asking for personal information.

Once they have sensitive information from you, it’s often enough to steal your identity and your money.

Kathy Yoder is one of dozens who have recently complained to the BBB about about Amazon impersonators. She didn’t fall for it but says it can happen to anyone.

“It just really makes you feel angry because people are taking advantage and there’s so many scams out there and there doesn’t seem to be a way to stop it,” said Yoder.

Yoder says she recognized the red flags and told the scammers she would contact Amazon directly to get help if indeed there was a problem with her account. “They kept arguing with me,” she said.

Yoder says never give your info to anyone over the phone if you’re not sure who you’re talking to is legitimate.

If this happens to you, always make sure you report it. You can also access the BBB Scam Tracker and type in key words to learn about other scams to be aware of.

The BBB says you shouldn’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize. If you do pick up and learn it’s a robocall, don’t follow the instructions or press any keys. Schultz also says do not call the number back. Again, if you do have concerns about your Amazon account or any personal account, always contact the company on your own and be sure the contact info you find is correct. Amazon will typically never call a customer about an order. The company usually communicates directly through your account and often through email.

