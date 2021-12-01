Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin requests moment of silence on Senate floor for victims of Christmas parade tragedy

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday and requested a moment of silence to honor the victims of horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Sen. Baldwin read the names of the victims and paused for a moment of silence after each name.

The victims are Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81 and Jackson Sparks, 8.

“The joy and celebration of Waukesha annual Christmas parade was shattered by a horrendous, horrendous, senseless act of violence that took the lives of six individuals and injured scores of others. Immediately, the community responded. Waukesha police and firefighters launched into action, as did other first responders,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade on Nov. 21. Police said he refused to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop. Authorities said Brooks steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators. Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

