Two children released from hospital after Waukesha parade tragedy

(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more children are out of the hospital and are recovering from their injuries following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Children’s Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

The Milwaukee hospital noted it is still devoted to caring for five children that have been admitted since the day a driver plowed his SUV through a parade crowd on Nov. 21.

One child is listed as being in serious condition and four others are listed as in fair condition.

The hospital said that while these children are physically recovering, there are other factors that will take longer to come back from.

“It is important for the community to understand that while the medical conditions of the children involved have improved, many face a journey of long recovery as a result of serious injuries. While these children are able to go home or be transferred out of intensive care, they will continue to need the love, support and dedication of the community.”

Eighteen children were originally admitted to Children’s Wisconsin after the parade tragedy. One child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, was one of six people to die after the driver crashed his vehicle through the parade crowd. He was the only child to pass away.

