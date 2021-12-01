UW-Stout hosts ‘Stout Gives Back’ day Tuesday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Giving Tuesday, UW-Stout is hosting “Stout Gives Back,” a 24-hour donation drive in which donations will be matched.

Donors can give to several university causes including Helping Hand, the on-campus food pantry.

UW-Stout Associate Dean of Student Jacqueline Bonneville helps run the pantry.

“Even students who live on campus run out of their dining dollars and experience food insecurity in terms of their time here, and, of course, many of our off-campus students,” she said. “So having this is an option to help them supplement their food needs.”

She said since Helping Hand opened almost three years ago, it’s grown, moved locations twice and continues serving more students.

“We are noticing every month our usership is growing,” Bonneville said. “So what is happening is, first of all, there might be more, you know, food insecurity but there is also better sharing of information so that students are more aware of this.”

She said she wants more students coming proactively so they can budget their meals and not run out of dining dollars before the end of the semester.

However, increased demand means increased costs.

That’s where “Stout Gives Back” helps.

“We encourage people to give back to anything on campus that they wish to. So whether it’s a program or an activity that’s not necessarily one of the highlighted programs, we are encouraging people to find something that they care about on campus and make that donation during this 24-hour period of time,” Stout University Foundation Executive Director William Johnson said.

With matching funds, both Johnson and Bonneville said even a small donation can go a long way regardless of the cause someone gives to.

Johnson said matching funds comes from donors who promised to match up to a certain amount.

