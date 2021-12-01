Advertisement

WAFER mobile food pantry damaged

WAFER Food Pantry
WAFER Food Pantry(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time this year, a WAFER Food Pantry vehicle is out of commission.

Executive Director Erin Waldhart says staff discovered on Monday that the catalytic converter on WAFER’s mobile food pantry was stolen over the holiday weekend.

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating the incident, but a suspect has yet to be identified.

Waldhart says WAFER is determined to keep up with its deliveries, but that means double the work for other vehicles that assist community members throughout the city.

She says it was discouraging to come back from a weekend full of thanksgiving and fellowship to deal with an unexpected setback.

“We’re diverting our attention to something other than the mission, it’s fixing a vehicle, it’s trying to figure out who did this, go through camera footage, contact the police,” Waldhart detailed. “There’s a lot involved with it, and all of that diverts our time away from what we do, which is to serve people.”

Waldhart expects the mobile food pantry to be back on the road early next week.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Deer harvest totals were 8.9% lower than the five-year average from 2016 to 2020 and 7.9% lower...
Harvest down from past years during Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Rotary Lights
27th Year of Rotary Lights in La Crosse
Virtual Exhibit
Virtual Exhibit Looks at Health Crises Through the Years
Mayo Clinic vaccination protest
Mayo Clinic vaccination deadline approaching, some workers still opposed
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Critical Condition: Juneau Co. listed with highest COVID-19 activity level in Wisconsin