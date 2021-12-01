WAFER mobile food pantry damaged

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time this year, a WAFER Food Pantry vehicle is out of commission.

Executive Director Erin Waldhart says staff discovered on Monday that the catalytic converter on WAFER’s mobile food pantry was stolen over the holiday weekend.

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating the incident, but a suspect has yet to be identified.

Waldhart says WAFER is determined to keep up with its deliveries, but that means double the work for other vehicles that assist community members throughout the city.

She says it was discouraging to come back from a weekend full of thanksgiving and fellowship to deal with an unexpected setback.

“We’re diverting our attention to something other than the mission, it’s fixing a vehicle, it’s trying to figure out who did this, go through camera footage, contact the police,” Waldhart detailed. “There’s a lot involved with it, and all of that diverts our time away from what we do, which is to serve people.”

Waldhart expects the mobile food pantry to be back on the road early next week.

