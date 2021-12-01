Advertisement

Wisconsin mayors targeted amid GOP-ordered election probe

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired attorney investigating the 2020 election told Wisconsin lawmakers during a sometimes testy hearing he has filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to submit to a deposition.

Also on Wednesday, Wisconsin’s embattled elections commission debated whether to follow key recommendations made in a recent nonpartisan audit.

The simultaneous meetings come as Republicans in Wisconsin are increasing the pressure on election officials.

Lawmakers have called for the resignation of the state’s nonpartisan top election administrator, and a sheriff who supports Donald Trump called for prosecuting five of the commission’s six members.

