2-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a crash in Buffalo County Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec 1. at 4:31 p.m. authorities responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 25 in the Town of Nelson.

Upon arrival, a truck was found to be blocking the highway and its passenger side rear tire had been knocked off during the crash. An SUV was on the shoulder of the highway.

The truck was traveling east bound on STH 25 attempting to turn north on to Highway 25 from the turn lane. The truck proceeded to make the turn and turned in front of the westbound SUV, causing the SUV to hit the truck.

Both drivers were evaluated on scene by Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, but were not taken to a hospital. There was a partial lane closure of northbound Highway 25 for about 40 minutes due to the crash.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at the Nelson Fire Department and Western Buffalo County Ambulance

