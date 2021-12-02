Advertisement

Aspirus Health urges use of online portal due increased calls at COVID-19 Call Center

Aspirus Wausau Hospital walk-in entrance, March 18, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Aspirus Wausau Hospital walk-in entrance, March 18, 2020 (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is asking patients to use online services to make appointments and schedule COVID-19 testing due to high call volume and longer wait times.

Community members are reminded that appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can be scheduled online via the MyAspirus patient portal. Go online to myaspirus.org or download the mobile app to access scheduling options. The portal also offers the fastest way to get your COVID-19 test results.

You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to sign up for an account.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI

Latest News

The Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue Center announced one of its cubs has died.
Rock Springs rescue says goodbye to second big cat
Wisconsin COVID patients packing hospitals, no omicron yet
Louis Molepske Jr., Portage County District Attorney
Portage County District Attorney to run for Circuit Court Judge
During the COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin, hospitals are delaying non-urgent surgeries to free up...
Family of man who got Legionnaires at UW Hospital is suing