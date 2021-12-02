Aspirus Health urges use of online portal due increased calls at COVID-19 Call Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is asking patients to use online services to make appointments and schedule COVID-19 testing due to high call volume and longer wait times.

Community members are reminded that appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can be scheduled online via the MyAspirus patient portal. Go online to myaspirus.org or download the mobile app to access scheduling options. The portal also offers the fastest way to get your COVID-19 test results.

You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to sign up for an account.

