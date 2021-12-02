Advertisement

Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a...
Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (Brewers Press Release)- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. 

Renfroe, 29, hit .259 with 31 HR and 96 RBI in 144 games with Boston in 2021, setting career highs in games, at-bats (521), runs (89), hits (135), doubles (33), RBI, extra-base hits (64), total bases (261), batting average, OBP (.315), SLG (.501) and OPS (.816). He tied with Texas’ Adolis Garcia for the Major League lead in outfield assists with 16, all of which came as a right fielder. 

Selected in the first round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft by San Diego, Renfroe is a career .237 hitter with 128 HR and 322 RBI over parts of six seasons with San Diego (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020) and Boston (2021).

He hit a career-high 33 HR with the Padres in 2019.

 Renfroe is a career .303 hitter (10-for-33) with 5 HR and 11 RBI in 9 career games at American Family Field. 

Bradley Jr., 31, hit .163 with 6 HR and 29 RBI in 134 games in his lone season with the Brewers after signing as a free agent in March 2021. 

Hamilton, 24, hit .258 with 8 HR and 43 RBI in 101 games between Class-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in his first professional season after being selected in the eighth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. 

Selected in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Binelas, 21, batted .309 with 9 HR and 29 RBI in 36 games between Rookie Arizona Brewers Gold and Class-A Carolina this past season.

