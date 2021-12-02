Christmas tree season in West Central Wisconsin

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) -A week removed from Thanksgiving all sights are set on the holiday season and Christmas tree selections.

At Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound, the family-owned operation has been matching customers with the perfect tree for nearly 40 years.

Sitting on 250 acres of land the tree farm is home to more than 300,000 trees including Balsam Firs, White Pines and Fraser Firs.

Hello Wisconsin is live from Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound Thursday morning to talk about the Christmas tree season in full swing.

The Elk Mound tree farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 23.

