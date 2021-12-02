Advertisement

Christmas tree season in West Central Wisconsin

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) -A week removed from Thanksgiving all sights are set on the holiday season and Christmas tree selections.

At Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound, the family-owned operation has been matching customers with the perfect tree for nearly 40 years.

Sitting on 250 acres of land the tree farm is home to more than 300,000 trees including Balsam Firs, White Pines and Fraser Firs.

Hello Wisconsin is live from Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound Thursday morning to talk about the Christmas tree season in full swing.

The Elk Mound tree farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 23.

weau

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI

Latest News

Christmas Tree Season (12/02/2021) WEAU Live 2
Christmas Tree Season (12/02/2021) WEAU Live 2
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/02/2021)
Christmas Tree Season
Christmas Tree Season (12/02/2021) WEAU Live 1
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/02/21)