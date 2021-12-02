Advertisement

Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse

Roger Minck
Roger Minck(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of hiding a corpse was found guilty by a jury in Eau Claire County Thursday.

56-year-old Roger Minck of Eau Claire was found guilty of all three felony charges he faced: hiding a corpse, maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivery of narcotics.

According to court records, the guilty verdicts were delivered Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court after four days of a 12-person jury trial. The charges Minck was found guilty of are in connection to the 2018 overdose death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton, who was missing for over a month before his body was found in Minck’s home in Eau Claire in December of 2018. Cleasby, who was 53 at the time of his death, was found to have died from a mixed drug toxicity and overdose, according to an autopsy. According to the criminal complaint for the case, Cleasby went to Minck’s house to pay for drugs.

Minck was arrested in January of 2021 after being charged in December of 2020. A fourth charge of burglary was dismissed two weeks before his trial began Monday morning.

Minck faces maximum penalties of $85,000 in fines and 31 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which will be held on March 14, 2022.

