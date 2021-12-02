Advertisement

Former Altoona Superintendent expected to be sentenced tomorrow

Dan Peggs appears in court.
Dan Peggs appears in court.(WEAU (Sketch by Jim Mckiernan))
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The former superintendent for the School District of Altoona, Dan Peggs, is expected to learn what his punishment will be for possessing child pornography.

After serving as the middle school principal, Dan Peggs became the superintendent of the Altoona School District in July 2019.

Less than a year later, Peggs was arrested for crimes involving a minor.

Thursday he is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

Dan Peggs was initially charged with producing child pornography and sex trafficking a minor.

More charges were added in July 2020.

After reaching a plea agreement in August of this year, many of those charges were dismissed.

Peggs is scheduled to be sentenced for one count of possessing child pornography.

That means Peggs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250 thousand.

He also faces between five years and a lifetime of supervision.

The judge may also order him to pay restitution.

Leading up to Thursday’s sentencing hearing, more than 50 people have submitted letters to the court weighing in on this case.

One of those letters is from his ex-wife Ashley Peggs.

In the letter to the judge she wrote: “I am scared and disturbed by his lack of ownership in the matter and lack of remorse for

what he has done.”

Ashley Peggs added: “Even in light of all that has happened, it stuns me that Dan has still never apologized to

any of the girls.”

Ashley Peggs is asking the judge to give Dan Peggs the maximum sentence.

As part of the plea deal, Peggs has waived his right to appeal. Peggs’ sentencing hearing is expected to start Thursday at 1 p.m.

