Holiday beef recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for appetizers and a prime rib roast just in time for the holidays.

SMOKED HERB RIB ROAST

INGREDIENTS:

8 to 16 pounds beef Ribeye Roast

Herb Paste:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

Garnish:

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

Combine oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme and sage in small bowl to form a paste. Spread evenly onto all surfaces of beef Ribeye Roast.

Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of roast, not resting in fat or touching bone. Place roast in smoker, rib side down according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 6 hours depending on desired smoke flavor. Smoke roast 4 to 6 hours for medium doneness. Carefully remove roast from smoker when meat thermometer registers 135°F.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place roast, fat-side up, in shallow roasting pan for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 140°F for medium rare; 155°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve roast into slices between ribs. For thinner slices, remove ribs then carve. Season roast with salt and parsley, as desired.

-----

BEEF AND COUSCOUS STUFFED BABY BELL PEPPERS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef

15 baby sweet bell peppers (about 2-1/2 to 3 inches long, about 1-1/4 pounds)

2/3 cup regular or spicy 100% vegetable juice

1/2 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry

1/4 cup uncooked whole wheat or regular couscous

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Parmesan, Monterey Jack, white Cheddar or Italian-blend cheese

COOKING:

Heat oven to 400°F. Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; remove seeds and membranes, but not stem. Place peppers, cut-sides up, on two shallow-rimmed baking sheets.

Cook’s Tip:

Two broiler pans may be substituted for baking sheets.

Five medium bell peppers (any color), cut lengthwise into sixths may be substituted for mini peppers. Continue as directed in step 2.

Combine Ground Beef, vegetable juice, spinach, couscous, garlic, oregano, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Spoon beef mixture evenly into peppers. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake, uncovered, in 400°F oven 25 to 30 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of pepper registers 160°F and peppers begin to brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

-----

FLAKY BEEF-STUFFED PINWHEELS

INGREDIENTS:

1 package (16 to 24 ounces) fully-cooked boneless beef pot roast with gravy

1/2 cup shredded asiago cheese

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry (2 sheets), thawed

4 green onions, cut in half lengthwise, then cut into thin long strips

COOKING:

Heat beef Pot Roast with Gravy in microwave according to package directions. Remove pot roast from container; discard gravy. Shred pot roast in large bowl with 2 forks; stir in cheese. Set aside.

Heat oven to 400°F. Coat 2 metal baking sheets with cooking spray. Unfold each puff pastry sheet onto lightly floured surface.

Cut each sheet in hallf with sharp knife or pizza cutter to make four 10 X 4-3/4 inch rectangles.

Working with 1 rectangle at time, place a long side in front of you. Place 1/4 of the beef mixture onto pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border on the long side closest to you. Lay 1/4 of the green onion strips lengthwise over beef mixture. Roll up pastry jelly-roll fashion starting with long side opposite you. Brush water along border and seal pastry. Repeat with remaining pastry, beef mixture and green onions.

Cut pastry rolls crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices, forming pinwheels. Arrange 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake in 400°F oven 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown, rotating pans halfway through baking. Transfer pinwheels to wire rack; cool slightly. Serve warm.

