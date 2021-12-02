Advertisement

Judge denies former Eau Claire County treasurer’s petition for early release from prison

Larry Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing...
Larry Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing $625,000 from Eau Claire County taxpayers.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire County judge has denied a petition from former Eau Claire County treasurer Larry Lokken asking to be released early from prison Thursday.

Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing $625,000 from Eau Claire County taxpayers and is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Lokken filed a petition for early release from prison in May. In August, Lokken was ordered to find counsel by Eau Claire County Circuit Court before his petition would be heard. In November, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen filed a written order dismissing Lokken’s motion to modify his sentence. Theisen wrote that since there wasn’t any movement in the case, the motion is considered withdrawn or abandoned. Theisen added that the court determined that Lokken hasn’t accepted responsibility for his crime and does not appear to be contrite, changed or rehabilitated.

Geriatric or extraordinary health condition petitions allow prisoners who are over 65 years of age and have served at least five years of their sentence, prisoners over 60 years of age and have served at least 10 years of their sentence, or prisoners who are suffering from an extraordinary health condition to petition for an early release.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI
Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

Latest News

Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Dan Peggs appears in court.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Kemps is distributing thousands of "The Giving Cow" milk packages to Wisconsin food pantries...
Kemps donates nearly 100,000 milk packages to Wisconsin food banks