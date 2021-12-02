Judge denies former Eau Claire County treasurer’s petition for early release from prison

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire County judge has denied a petition from former Eau Claire County treasurer Larry Lokken asking to be released early from prison Thursday.

Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing $625,000 from Eau Claire County taxpayers and is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Lokken filed a petition for early release from prison in May. In August, Lokken was ordered to find counsel by Eau Claire County Circuit Court before his petition would be heard. In November, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen filed a written order dismissing Lokken’s motion to modify his sentence. Theisen wrote that since there wasn’t any movement in the case, the motion is considered withdrawn or abandoned. Theisen added that the court determined that Lokken hasn’t accepted responsibility for his crime and does not appear to be contrite, changed or rehabilitated.

Geriatric or extraordinary health condition petitions allow prisoners who are over 65 years of age and have served at least five years of their sentence, prisoners over 60 years of age and have served at least 10 years of their sentence, or prisoners who are suffering from an extraordinary health condition to petition for an early release.

