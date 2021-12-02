Advertisement

Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. - Authorities arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the 36-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, resident was taken into custody at a residence in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, which is about six miles north of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. He’s facing two felony counts of concealing a homicide death.

A department spokesman says the suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. The Kenosha News reports he has not been formally booked.

Police say the bodies of a male and female were discovered Wednesday in Algonquin, northwest of Chicago. Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham says the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide but it’s being investigated as such. The investigation is ongoing.

Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

