Mayo Clinic vaccination deadline approaching, some workers still opposed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Time is running out for staff at Mayo Clinic Health System to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic implemented a mandatory staff vaccination policy earlier this year, saying all unvaccinated staff would be put on paid leave beginning Dec. 3.

Any staff that remain unvaccinated throughout December will face termination starting in January.

Some Mayo Clinic workers in La Crosse remain against the mandate, with Hemodialysis Technician Tom Brunner saying some had their exemptions denied by administrative staff.

Brunner says many of those people are now working through an appeal process, but there’s no indication on how long that will take.

“Those of us who did file the appeal, we got an email back saying it’s under review and that was all we heard,” Brunner explained. “We didn’t get a timeframe on what else would be decided when.”

After initially not knowing the timeline of the process, Brunner later said many appeals were denied on Wednesday evening.

Brunner adds those who are against the mandate are advocating for informed consent, saying health care decisions should be made between a patient and a physician.

At the moment, Mayo Clinic is standing firm with its policy, saying in a statement provided Wednesday:

“Making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement to work at Mayo Clinic will help ensure we have a healthy workforce and that Mayo Clinic is a safe place to receive care — just as our patients expect. The Mayo Clinic all staff vaccination rate for COVID-19 is at 91%. In consideration of the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and communities, Mayo Clinic transitioned to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with vaccination required to continue to work at Mayo Clinic. A review and appeals process is available for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions to vaccination. Staff may participate in social media and advocacy on their own behalf, in accordance with applicable Mayo Clinic policies.”

