New COVID-19 cases top 5,000, mark most in more than a year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit more than 5,000 cases in a single day Thursday for the first time in over a year.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 5,097 new cases of the coronavirus. You would have to go back to Nov. 24 to find the last time cases were higher than this.

Cases also haven’t exceeded the 5,000-mark in all of 2021.

The peak number of COVID-19 cases occurred last November, with 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020. The seven-day rolling average at that time reached 6,500.

Despite Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average falling below 3,000 last week after a Thanksgiving of few COVID-19 tests given, it shot right back up to 3,015 Thursday with the new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS reports 884,783 Wisconsinites have been infected with the virus.

DHS notes 39 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, marking 9,093 total in the state.

The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 140 this week, hitting 1,360. The trajectory of COVID-19 patients in south central Wisconsin is growing by 13%.

The average number of patients admitted to a Wisconsin ICU with COVID-19 also went up slightly, from 323 last week to 364 this week.

About 59% of Wisconsinites have at least one COVID-19 shot and 56.1% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine. There have 11,838 vaccines administered so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.