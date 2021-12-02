Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases top 5,000, mark most in more than a year

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit more than 5,000 cases in a single day Thursday for the first time in over a year.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 5,097 new cases of the coronavirus. You would have to go back to Nov. 24 to find the last time cases were higher than this.

Cases also haven’t exceeded the 5,000-mark in all of 2021.

The peak number of COVID-19 cases occurred last November, with 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020. The seven-day rolling average at that time reached 6,500.

Despite Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average falling below 3,000 last week after a Thanksgiving of few COVID-19 tests given, it shot right back up to 3,015 Thursday with the new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS reports 884,783 Wisconsinites have been infected with the virus.

DHS notes 39 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, marking 9,093 total in the state.

The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 140 this week, hitting 1,360. The trajectory of COVID-19 patients in south central Wisconsin is growing by 13%.

The average number of patients admitted to a Wisconsin ICU with COVID-19 also went up slightly, from 323 last week to 364 this week.

About 59% of Wisconsinites have at least one COVID-19 shot and 56.1% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine. There have 11,838 vaccines administered so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI
Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

Latest News

Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Larry Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing...
Judge denies former Eau Claire County treasurer’s petition for early release from prison
Dan Peggs appears in court.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Kemps is distributing thousands of "The Giving Cow" milk packages to Wisconsin food pantries...
Kemps donates nearly 100,000 milk packages to Wisconsin food banks