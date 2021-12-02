Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
Deer harvest totals were 8.9% lower than the five-year average from 2016 to 2020 and 7.9% lower...
Harvest down from past years during Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a...
Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup
Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball battles Oshkosh.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 1st