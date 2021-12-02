Rock Springs rescue says goodbye to second big cat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tearful post from the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue delivered the news that a cub the staff was fighting to save did not make it. The loss was the second time this week the Rock Springs-based center had to say goodbye to one of its cats.

A Facebook post earlier this week explained the cub was born with a birth defect, a Diaphragmatic hernia, which is caused by a hole in the diaphragm. At the time, staff were trying to raise the thousands of dollars needed to perform a surgery that may save little big cat’s life.

After getting the cub to UW-Madison’s veterinary hospital for the surgery, staff reported in an update that the cub still faced an uphill climb, with them placing its odds of surviving at 50/50. On Thursday morning, the update came that the cub had died.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated, and sent prayers to us try to save him! We also want to give special thanks to UW VETERINARIAN CARE for doing EVERYTHING they could to save our little guy,” they wrote in the Facebook post. (emphasis theirs)

The rescue plans to donate the cub’s body to the veterinary hospital for an autopsy, so they can learn about what happened in the hopes that it may help save other big cats’ lives down the road. Veterinarians already told the staff members that the cause was genetics and some of his organs were not fully developed.

“Hopefully he meets up with Pebbles, Kahn, Thunder, Beemer, Isis, and all the others that have passed from here!! I hope they all know we have ALWAYS done whatever we could so they could live Safe, Happy, and Healthy lives!!! WE LOVE AND MISS YOU ALL!!!”

On Tuesday, the animal rescue posted on Facebook that one of its first big cats, Kahn, is experiencing organ failure, mainly in his kidneys. They also say the animal has stopped eating.

Employees noted it was “one of the hardest decisions we have had to make.”

