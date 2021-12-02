Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “Medea”

UW-Eau Claire Theatre logo
UW-Eau Claire Theatre logo(UW-Eau Claire Theatre)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “Medea”, December 8-11 at 7:30 p.m. and December 11-12 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Theatre in the Haas Fine Arts Center.

In the story of Jason and the Argonauts, a foreign princess and sorceress, Medea has murdered her father to help Jason win the Golden Fleece and the kingdom of Thessaly. They since have married and have two sons. Now in ancient Corinth, Medea is told that Jason will be marrying the Corinthian princess. The King of Corinth, anticipating her wrath, sends her into exile. She plans revenge against Jason and negotiates a safe haven with the naïve King of Athens. One of the most famous plays from ancient Greece, Medea resonates with audiences through emotionally charged characters placed in impossible circumstances, constrained by their social, political, gender, and familial roles.

General Admission - $18.00

Senior/Youth (under 17) Non-UWEC College Student - $12.00

UWEC Faculty/Staff/Students - $8.00

UW-Eau Claire Theatre

