WAGNER TAILS: Bailey and Rocko

EAU CLAIRE & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Bailey is described as both sweet and sassy. The 12-year-old is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Bailey is diabetic, which means she’ll require insulin injections and some glucose monitoring. The self-proclaimed diva loves walks and getting attention from humans.

She does great with other dogs, and let’s not forget she looks adorable in sweaters. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

-----

Rocko is a member of the happy dog club. He loves to play with toys, he loves attention and he’s a big fan of belly rubs.

Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say this 10-month-old lab mix gets along great with other dogs and is good with older children. Rocko does have lots of energy, so he’ll do best in an active home where he can keep busy and get lots of exercise.

He’s been at CCHS for four months, and he’s really hoping to find a home in time for Christmas. Click HERE for adoption information and application.

