9th Annual Clearwater Winter Parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is inviting the Chippewa Valley to embrace all things winter-related with Eau Claire Parks and Recreation’s ninth Annual Clearwater Winter Parade.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, at 6:25 p.m. the Grace Lutheran Church bells will ring for approximately five minutes as a nod to Waukesha, Wis.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade is scheduled to proceed following the fireworks at approximately 6:39 p.m.

The parade route begins at Second Avenue and W. Grand Avenue, turns onto First Avenue, continues past Owen Par, turns onto Chippewa Street and ends at Chippewa and Second Avenue. Street closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. Lake Street will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks available at 5:45 p.m. serving tacos and hotdogs. The food trucks will be located at the corner of First Ave and Grand Ave along the river trail next to the Theater Guild building.

You can watch Friday evening’s parade live by visiting Watch Live (weau.com) at 6:30 p.m.

