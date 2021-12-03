Curtis man suspected of possessing drugs and 10th OWI offense

HOARD, Wis. (WEAU) - A Curtis, Wis. man is suspected of possessing drugs and operating while intoxicated, 10th offense.

54-year-old Terry L. Dumler is given the following recommended charges; Count 1: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -10th and subsequent offense. Count 2: possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, repeater. Count 3: possession of methamphetamine, second and subsequent offense, repeater. Count 4: possession of cocaine -2nd and subsequent offense, repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 2:28 a.m. authorities responded to a report of a truck in the ditch with the lights on at the intersection of Center Road and Romadka Avenue, in the township of Hoard, Wis.

Authorities arrived to the scene at 3:03 a.m. and found a truck in the north side of the ditch. The truck had struck a large street sign. The truck lights were on and still running. Authorities found a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

An officer attempted to open the door and the vehicle door was locked. The officer then knocked on the door and the man woke up. He said said he did not have a driver’s license or identification with him. He was verbally identified as Dumler.

Authorities could smell an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Dumler. Dumler said he consumed alcohol hours before the incident.

Authorities said it was clearly obvious that he tried to make a U-turn before going into the ditch, based on the tire impressions. They noted his pupils were constricted and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. They could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Dispatch informed authorities that Dumler was on probation, a revoked driver’s license, an .02 restriction, an ignition interlock device requirement, and eight prior Operating While under the Influence convictions.

Dumler did not wish to conduct a sobriety test. An officer told Dumler he was going to place him under arrest.

Authorities searched Dumler’s truck. Authorities found a bag of what they believed to be Methamphetamines on the passenger side floor along with a glass pipe. On the floor of the front passenger seat, authorities found a baggie which they suspect contained several large crystals of Methamphetamines. Near the baggie was a multi-colored pipe that had a burnt residue which smelled like burnt marijuana. In a cigarette holder, authorities found a small bindle of a white powdery substance that clipped with a metal paper clasp. They believed the substance to possibly be a Narcotic of some sort such as Fentanyl.

In the center console area, authorities found a bottle of Allegra. Inside the bottle was an unidentifiable clear liquid. In a small compartment above the center console, authorities found a small baggie containing a green leafy substance that looked and smelled like marijuana. Underneath the baggie of marijuana was another baggie containing Methamphetamine along with an empty bindle bag. On the front passenger seat, they found another baggie containing marijuana.

Authorities also found three small empty bindle baggies along with a straw that was used as a scoop.

An officer told Dumler they found two bags of Methamphetamine, and he said he purchased them. He asked what was in a cigarette pack Dumler had, and Dumler said as far as he knew it should be Methamphetamine or cocaine. When Dumler was asked the last time he used Methamphetamine, he said that night, around the same time he used marijuana.

Authorities took him to the Clark County Jail.

Dumler has a Court hearing Dec. 21.

