Gov. Evers announces $110M in funding for Wisconsin schools

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is allocating $110 million of federal coronavirus relief funds to school districts across the state.

Evers announced the funding on Thursday, which is in addition to the $408 million in general school aid that was part of the 2021-23 biennial budget signed this summer.

Evers felt there was a failure to meaningfully invest in education from Legislative Republicans, saying schools needed more financial support to get back on track.

“We’re worried about the effect this pandemic had on our kids, we’re worried about making sure they get caught up after some tough semesters,” Evers explained. “We’re worried about making sure our kids have the support they need to be successful.”

The governor took a tour around the state to announce the funding, making stops in Holmen, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, and Chilton.

In Holmen, the school district is set to receive more than $544,000, which can be used in a variety of ways.

“We will be able to increase the number of staff to allow for more individualized attention to students,” Holmen District Administrator Kristin Mueller said. “We will be able to provide for our staff to increase our capacity and our skillset in the area of social-emotional learning.”

Mueller adds students will see the impact of the additional dollars.

“We will be able to add more hours through things such as Saturday school, after school tutoring, along with enhancing our summer school opportunities for our students,” Mueller detailed.

Even though it’s up to the districts on how to use the money, Evers hopes a growing concern in the state is addressed.

“Some of this money can be used for mental and behavioral health services,” Evers said. “That is something that has exploded as far as a need across the state of Wisconsin.”

The money is a one-time allotment, and there is no deadline on when it needs to be used.

The La Crosse School District will be receiving more than $822,000, Eau Claire is being given over $1.5 million, and Chippewa Falls will be able to utilize more than $664,000 in funding.

A full list of the amount each district is receiving can be found here.

