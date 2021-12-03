Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $110M in funding for Wisconsin schools

Gov. Evers at Holmen High School
Gov. Evers at Holmen High School(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is allocating $110 million of federal coronavirus relief funds to school districts across the state.

Evers announced the funding on Thursday, which is in addition to the $408 million in general school aid that was part of the 2021-23 biennial budget signed this summer.

Evers felt there was a failure to meaningfully invest in education from Legislative Republicans, saying schools needed more financial support to get back on track.

“We’re worried about the effect this pandemic had on our kids, we’re worried about making sure they get caught up after some tough semesters,” Evers explained. “We’re worried about making sure our kids have the support they need to be successful.”

The governor took a tour around the state to announce the funding, making stops in Holmen, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, and Chilton.

In Holmen, the school district is set to receive more than $544,000, which can be used in a variety of ways.

“We will be able to increase the number of staff to allow for more individualized attention to students,” Holmen District Administrator Kristin Mueller said. “We will be able to provide for our staff to increase our capacity and our skillset in the area of social-emotional learning.”

Mueller adds students will see the impact of the additional dollars.

“We will be able to add more hours through things such as Saturday school, after school tutoring, along with enhancing our summer school opportunities for our students,” Mueller detailed.

Even though it’s up to the districts on how to use the money, Evers hopes a growing concern in the state is addressed.

“Some of this money can be used for mental and behavioral health services,” Evers said. “That is something that has exploded as far as a need across the state of Wisconsin.”

The money is a one-time allotment, and there is no deadline on when it needs to be used.

The La Crosse School District will be receiving more than $822,000, Eau Claire is being given over $1.5 million, and Chippewa Falls will be able to utilize more than $664,000 in funding.

A full list of the amount each district is receiving can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
On Dec. 1 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a...
Black River Falls man suspected of 7th OWI
Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

Latest News

Wisconsin DHS Provides Update on Omicron Variant
Wisconsin DHS Provides Update on Omicron Variant
Rotary Lights
27th Year of Rotary Lights in La Crosse
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.
Holmen woman taken into custody, suspected of 6th OWI offense
Wisconsin DHS provides update on Omicron variant