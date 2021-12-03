Group asks judge to find Wisconsin GOP leader in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal group has asked a judge to find Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for not following a November court order to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.

American Oversight, which sued to get the records, filed the motion for contempt in Dane County circuit court on Friday.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Nov. 5 gave Vos until Nov. 19 to turn over the records that were created between May and late August.

Vos has argued the group sued the wrong person.

