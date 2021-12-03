Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
D.A. says overworked assistant made a mistake on parade suspect’s bail
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.
Holmen woman taken into custody, suspected of 6th OWI offense

Latest News

Meringue Bakery
La Crosse bakery owner competing for third Food Network baking championship
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline