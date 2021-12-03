Holmen woman taken into custody, suspected of 6th OWI offense

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Holmen woman has been taken into custody and is suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a truck for speeding on I90 westbound, near mile marker 29, on Dec. 2 at 4:05 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Brown was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Brown had five prior OWI convictions, making this her 6th offense.

