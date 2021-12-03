Advertisement

Holmen woman taken into custody, suspected of 6th OWI offense

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Holmen woman has been taken into custody and is suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a truck for speeding on I90 westbound, near mile marker 29, on Dec. 2 at 4:05 p.m.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Brown was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Brown had five prior OWI convictions, making this her 6th offense.

