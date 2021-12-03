Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
D.A. says overworked assistant made a mistake on parade suspect’s bail
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.
Holmen woman taken into custody, suspected of 6th OWI offense

Latest News

Meringue Bakery
La Crosse bakery owner competing for third Food Network baking championship
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline