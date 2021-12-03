Advertisement

La Crosse Police Department searching for missing girl

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, 15-year-old Damiane J. Arndt was reported to police as a missing juvenile on Dec. 3.

Damiane is Caucasian/Native American, 5′05″ to 5′07″, 120-130lbs, blonde hair with dark roots and hazel eyes. Damiane was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black boots and a pink/black striped stocking cap. Police and Damiane’s family and friends have made several attempts to locate her at several locations with no success.

If you have information as to Damiane’s whereabouts or if you see her, call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575.

You can also report Damiane’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

