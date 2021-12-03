Love Lights tree lighting at HSHS St. Joseph’s

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley loved ones were honored Thursday during the 34th annual Love Lights tree lighting ceremony at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

This year’s tree lighting took place virtually on the hospital’s Facebook page. Community members purchased a $10 Love Light to honor or remember a loved one. Each color of light represents a different group of people or pets.

St. Joseph’s chaplain says Christmas lights are a symbol of love.

“Each individual bulb, each color has its own special meaning to someone and in the general sense to everyone. I think that the Christmas lights both here and wherever are a very powerful symbol of the love light that we are,” said Father John Schultz.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire will have its 36th annual Love Lights tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 5. It will also be held virtually and available on the hospital’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.