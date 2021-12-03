Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps
Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

Latest News

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/03/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/3/21)
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death