Advertisement

Waukesha condominium evacuated, in danger of collapsing

(Source: Waukesha Police Department via Facebook)
(Source: Waukesha Police Department via Facebook)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A six-story condominium building has been evacuated in a Milwaukee suburb after engineers found the structure was in imminent danger of collapsing.

Police and firefighters cleared the 48-unit Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha on Thursday night after an engineering report said its structural columns were compromised.

Police Lt. Kevin Rice said the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, that killed nearly 100 people in June was on his mind. Two properties near the building were also evacuated because they are in a possible collapse zone.

Waukesha officials said they were working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to help families find housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Roger Minck
Eau Claire man found guilty of hiding a corpse
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
D.A. says overworked assistant made a mistake on parade suspect’s bail
The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps

Latest News

At 6:25 p.m. the Grace Lutheran Church bells will ring for approximately five minutes as a nod...
9th Annual Clearwater Winter Parade
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pardeeville firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/03/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/3/21)