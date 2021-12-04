Children and their families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday morning children and their families woke up bright and early to have breakfast with Santa in Altoona’s River Prairie Center.

175 people signed up for the sold-out event to see Santa and enjoy a warm meal to get into the Christmas Spirit.

Debra Goldbach is the Recreation Manager for the City of Altoona. She says when this event first started, it was just Doughnuts with Santa and now kid and their families can enjoy an entire morning of holiday fun.

“Today the kids get to have breakfast, they get to have their pictures taken with Santa, we’ve got coloring pages for kids, we’ve got arts and crafts in a craft room for them to do, and then when they leave, they’ll take a little goodie bag,” Goldbach said.

Goldbach says there will be more holiday fun Sunday evening in River Prairie with the annual Holiday Glow Tree Lighting. There will be hot chocolate, crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides and there might even be some reindeer.

