Advertisement

Children and their families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona

Children and families headed to Altoona's River Prairie Center for a morning of holiday fun
Children and families headed to Altoona's River Prairie Center for a morning of holiday fun(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday morning children and their families woke up bright and early to have breakfast with Santa in Altoona’s River Prairie Center.

175 people signed up for the sold-out event to see Santa and enjoy a warm meal to get into the Christmas Spirit.

Debra Goldbach is the Recreation Manager for the City of Altoona. She says when this event first started, it was just Doughnuts with Santa and now kid and their families can enjoy an entire morning of holiday fun.

“Today the kids get to have breakfast, they get to have their pictures taken with Santa, we’ve got coloring pages for kids, we’ve got arts and crafts in a craft room for them to do, and then when they leave, they’ll take a little goodie bag,” Goldbach said.

Goldbach says there will be more holiday fun Sunday evening in River Prairie with the annual Holiday Glow Tree Lighting. There will be hot chocolate, crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides and there might even be some reindeer.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
UPDATE: Missing La Crosse girl found safe
Handcuffs graphic
Man wanted for Illinois murders arrested in Wisconsin
Wisconsin DHS provides update on Omicron variant

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (12/4/21)
UW-Eau Claire Hosts 5th Annual GeekCon
UW-Eau Claire Hosts 5th Annual GeekCon (12/4/21)
Run Santa Run Returns To Eau Claire
Run Santa Run Returns To Eau Claire (12/4/21)
UW-Eau Claire hosted its annual GEEKcon
UW-Eau Claire hosts 5th annual GEEKcon
The race returned in-person with lots of holiday cheer
Annual Run Santa Run 5K returns to Eau Claire